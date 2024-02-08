State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $35,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $310.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.