State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $45.84 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $45,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.16. The company had a trading volume of 657,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,035. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.95. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

