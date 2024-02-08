State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $55.15 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $55,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 16,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $791.58. The company had a trading volume of 180,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $786.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $715.35. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,424 shares of company stock worth $14,049,662 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.