State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in McKesson were worth $33,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 5.0 %

MCK traded down $25.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $491.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.32. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $519.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.31.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

