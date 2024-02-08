State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 153,042 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $43,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.00. 362,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.75. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

