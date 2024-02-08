State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,346 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Welltower worth $52,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Welltower by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 25.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 712,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 180.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

