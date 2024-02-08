State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,526 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.32% of Credicorp worth $32,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 171.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.52. 118,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,334. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

