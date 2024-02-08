State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,121 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $36,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $307.07. The stock had a trading volume of 796,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $183.42 and a one year high of $308.19. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.22.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $18,960,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

