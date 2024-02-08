Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Raised to $38.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Steven Madden Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 740,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 584,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 563,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $15,660,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

