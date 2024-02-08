Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.4 %

STC stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 179,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $63.87.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 148.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stewart Information Services

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.