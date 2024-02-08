Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$8.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HWX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HWX opened at C$6.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$5.66 and a 1 year high of C$7.79.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$144.00 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 35.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. In other news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$420,692.83. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

