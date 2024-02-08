Stifel Nicolaus Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $115.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POST. Mizuho upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.67.

NYSE POST opened at $104.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Post has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.59.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Post will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at $807,498.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Post by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Post by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Post by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Post by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

