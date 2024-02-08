Stifel Nicolaus Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Target Price to C$16.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.13.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$12.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.87. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.20.

In related news, Director Debra Gerlach purchased 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,600.00. Also, Director Debra Gerlach acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,750 shares of company stock worth $607,048 and have sold 153,094 shares worth $1,901,789. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

