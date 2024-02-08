StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

NYSE:ARL opened at $21.17 on Monday. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

