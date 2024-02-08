StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
NYSE:ARL opened at $21.17 on Monday. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.
Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
See Also
