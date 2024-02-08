StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

