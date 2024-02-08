StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Trading Down 1.7 %

DSX opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $327.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

