StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,238,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

