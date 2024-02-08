StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.65 on Monday. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Via Renewables by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Via Renewables by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 108,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 87,830 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 257.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

