Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.50 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $784.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,239,261 shares of company stock worth $67,823,873 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,082,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 440,348 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 109,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

