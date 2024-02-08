SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.43. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
