Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) versus Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Head-To-Head Survey

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise -146.62% -148.18% -91.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kubient and Super League Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Kubient currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 149,900.00%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Super League Enterprise.

This table compares Kubient and Super League Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.40 million 0.01 -$13.62 million ($0.87) 0.00 Super League Enterprise $19.68 million 0.48 -$85.45 million ($16.81) -0.13

Kubient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kubient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kubient beats Super League Enterprise on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

