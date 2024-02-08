Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 938,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $49,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

