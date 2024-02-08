Swiss National Bank Has $42.93 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Trimble worth $42,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,628 shares of company stock valued at $616,775. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

