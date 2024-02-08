Swiss National Bank Has $43.03 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $43,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $421.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $439.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

