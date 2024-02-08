Swiss National Bank Has $43.88 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 631,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $43,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Best Buy by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

