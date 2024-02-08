Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 648,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,696,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Textron as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.96. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

