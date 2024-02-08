Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Axon Enterprise worth $44,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,868 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 672.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $265.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.