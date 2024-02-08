Swiss National Bank Sells 47,800 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $41,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after buying an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 2,005,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Celanese by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after acquiring an additional 152,164 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Up 0.8 %

CE stock opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average is $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

