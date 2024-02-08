Swiss National Bank Sells 76,900 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 631,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $43,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BBY opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

