Swiss National Bank Sells 86,100 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $51,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,459,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR opened at $180.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.69 and a fifty-two week high of $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.78 and a 200 day moving average of $142.15.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

