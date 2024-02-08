Swiss National Bank Sells 94,800 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Trimble worth $42,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Barclays PLC increased its position in Trimble by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after buying an additional 176,139 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Trimble by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 150,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth $4,647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $58.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $185,251.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,628 shares of company stock valued at $616,775. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

