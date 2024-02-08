Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $40,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Watsco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco stock opened at $402.76 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.05 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

