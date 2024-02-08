Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $169.57 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.92 and a 12-month high of $169.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

