TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,265,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 7,528,997 shares.The stock last traded at $13.24 and had previously closed at $12.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -117.55 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,809,000 after acquiring an additional 365,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,826 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,005,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

