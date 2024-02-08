Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.250 EPS.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.54. 6,075,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,072. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,940 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,024 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

