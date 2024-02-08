Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Target by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 724,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,858. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

