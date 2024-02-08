TD Securities Increases Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $61.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $46.25 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of BN stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,323.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

