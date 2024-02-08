Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.900 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

