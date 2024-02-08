Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $60.00 at Susquehanna

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TENB. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.
In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,232 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tenable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth $10,012,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Tenable by 14.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 748,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 412.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
