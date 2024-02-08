Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.76-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.9-20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.34 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.760-6.900 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

THC opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $90.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

