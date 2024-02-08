TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $232.47 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00078949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00027384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00021248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001233 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,778,099,102 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,626,020 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

