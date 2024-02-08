Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.89.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $187.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $597.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

