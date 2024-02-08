Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $12.14 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $3,103,125,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

