Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $17.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEVA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of TEVA opened at $12.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

