Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.1% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $160.31. 969,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,244,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.95.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

