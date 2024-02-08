Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,497.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,545.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,696.15. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,000.00.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.