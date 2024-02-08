Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGH

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

Shares of TGH opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Textainer Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $49.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

(Get Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.