The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,471,416. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.54. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

