The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chemours were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

