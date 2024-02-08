The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $215,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $492,108 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAPA opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.20. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

